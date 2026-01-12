2026 Step 'N Sip

About this event
Series of 3 classes includes basic Salsa dance, Irish Ceili dance and Bachata dance lessons! Come join our Step and Sip events!
Interested in learning some basic Salsa dance or getting ready for the Parade Ball? Come join our Step 'n Sip Salsa event at the Knights of St. Patrick on Thursday, January 22nd at 7PM!
Interested in learning some basic Irish dance or getting ready for the Parade Ball? Come join our Step and Sip event at Irish American Community Center on Wednesday, February 11th at 7 PM!
Interested in learning some basic Bachata dance or getting ready for the Parade Ball? Come join our Step and Sip Bachata event at the Knights of St. Patrick on Thursday, March 5th at 7PM!
Join us for open social hours from 8 - 10 PM and dance the night away!
$5 for 1 ticket - we will select at our last class of the series, March 5th!
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
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