STHS MUSIC BOOSTERS

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STHS MUSIC BOOSTERS

About this event

2026 STHS Band Banquet

200 E Valley Green Rd

Oreland, PA 19075, USA

Banquet Guests (does not include Band Student)
$37

The price for parents, guardians and other guests to attend the banquet is $37 per person. The cost for students is included with their annual dues.

Band Dues
$45

If your student has not paid their 2025-2026 band dues, these must be paid in order to attend the banquet. If you are unsure if you have paid dues for 2025-2026 email [email protected]. If dues is a hardship for you, please reach out to Mr. Gottesman.

Band Dues - Multiple Student Discount
$22.50

Families with multiple students: second student is half the price ($22.50)

Add a donation for STHS MUSIC BOOSTERS

$

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