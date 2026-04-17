2026 STHS Band Banquet

About this event
The price for parents, guardians and other guests to attend the banquet is $37 per person. The cost for students is included with their annual dues.
If your student has not paid their 2025-2026 band dues, these must be paid in order to attend the banquet. If you are unsure if you have paid dues for 2025-2026 email [email protected]. If dues is a hardship for you, please reach out to Mr. Gottesman.
Families with multiple students: second student is half the price ($22.50)
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