Storming The Greens

Storming The Greens

2026 Storming The Greens Golf Tournament

Golf Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This includes golf with cart for 4 people, lunch, 2 drink tickets per golfer to be used during golf and dinner

Dinner ticket
$60
Kids dinner ticket
$25

Childrens ticket for dinner, chicken tenders and French fries

1 golfer
$150

This is for 1 golfer, lunch with 2 drink tickets and dinner

Tee sponsor sign
$100
$1,000 sponsorship
$1,000

This is includes a foursome, 4 golfers with lunch, 2 drink tickets per golfer, 4 dinner tickets. 2 tee signs and logo on banners at each course

$500 sponsor
$500

This includes 2 tee sponsor signs, listed on banners at each course and in program book

