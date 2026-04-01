Women's Council of REALTORS Sussex Network

Offered by

Women's Council of REALTORS Sussex Network

About the memberships

April 1, 2026-March 31, 2027 Strategic Partner Membership

Available until Jun 30
Bronze Strategic Partner – Foundational Partnership
$400

Valid until March 31

Investment: $400
(10% discount if paid by March 1)

Bronze Strategic Partners receive essential visibility and access, making this a strong entry-level partnership for building relationships within the Network.

Bronze benefits include:

  • 🎟️ 1 complimentary Network meeting ticket + 1 REALTOR® guest (per year)
  • 🏷️ Recognition on tables and in programs (must be paid by March 1)
  • 📦 Promotional materials or swag placed on tables
  • 🌐 Logo only on Sussex Network website
  • 📱 Social media recognition promoting the Network, meetings, and mixers
  • 🤝 Exclusive co-branded social media post (1 per year)
  • 📰 Recognition in quarterly email newsletter
  • 🏷️ Logo placement on upright banners at events (must be paid by March 1)
  • 🎁 First opportunity to donate items for door prizes, auctions, or drawings
Available until Jun 30
🥈 Silver Strategic Partner Enhanced Visibility
$600

Valid until March 31

Investment: $600
(10% discount if paid by March 1)

Silver Strategic Partners enjoy expanded recognition and engagement opportunities, offering strong exposure while maintaining flexibility.

Silver benefits include:

  • 3 complimentary Network meeting tickets + 2 REALTOR® guests (per year)
  • 2-minute presentation at Network meetings
  • Recognition on tables and in programs (must be paid by March 1)
  • Company banner displayed at Network meetings (partner provides banner)
  • Promotional materials or swag placed on tables
  • Table/booth/display space at Network meetings
  • Logo only on Sussex Network website
  • Social media recognition promoting the Network, meetings, and mixers
  • Exclusive co-branded social media posts (up to 2 per year)
  • Recognition in quarterly email newsletter
  • Logo placement on upright banners at events (must be paid by March 1)
  • Access to Network member email list
  • Opportunity to participate in events through 50/50 ticket sales
  • First opportunity to donate items for door prizes, auctions, or drawings
  • 1 complimentary event ticket (excluding Installation Dinner)
Available until Jun 30
🥇 Gold Strategic Partner – Premier Partnership
$1,200

Valid until March 31

Investment: $1,200
(10% discount if paid by March 1)

Gold Strategic Partners receive the highest level of visibility, access, and engagement within Women’s Council of REALTORS® Sussex County. This level is designed for partners who want consistent brand exposure, direct interaction with members, and leadership alignment throughout the year.

Gold benefits include:

6 complimentary Network meeting tickets + 3 REALTOR® guests (per year)

5-minute presentation at each Network meeting

Recognition on tables and in programs (must be paid by March 1)

Company banner displayed at Network meetings (partner provides banner)

Promotional materials or swag placed on tables

Table/booth/display space at Network meetings

Logo + link on Sussex Network website

Social media recognition promoting the Network, meetings, and mixers

Exclusive co-branded social media posts (up to 6 per year)

Recognition in quarterly email newsletter

Opportunity to write or be featured in newsletter articles (up to 4 per year)

Co-branded marketing emails sent to Network members (2 per year)

Logo placement on upright banners at events (must be paid by March 1)

Access to Network member email list

Opportunity to co-sponsor and co-brand events at your locationOpportunity to participate in events through 50/50 ticket salesFirst opportunity to donate items for door prizes, auctions, or drawings

2 complimentary event tickets (excluding Installation Dinner)

First opportunity to sponsor special events

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