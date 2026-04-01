April 1, 2026-March 31, 2027 Strategic Partner Membership

Investment: $1,200

(10% discount if paid by March 1)

Gold Strategic Partners receive the highest level of visibility, access, and engagement within Women’s Council of REALTORS® Sussex County. This level is designed for partners who want consistent brand exposure, direct interaction with members, and leadership alignment throughout the year.

Gold benefits include:

6 complimentary Network meeting tickets + 3 REALTOR® guests (per year)

5-minute presentation at each Network meeting

Recognition on tables and in programs (must be paid by March 1)

Company banner displayed at Network meetings (partner provides banner)

Promotional materials or swag placed on tables

Table/booth/display space at Network meetings

Logo + link on Sussex Network website

Social media recognition promoting the Network, meetings, and mixers

Exclusive co-branded social media posts (up to 6 per year)

Recognition in quarterly email newsletter

Opportunity to write or be featured in newsletter articles (up to 4 per year)

Co-branded marketing emails sent to Network members (2 per year)

Logo placement on upright banners at events (must be paid by March 1)

Access to Network member email list

Opportunity to co-sponsor and co-brand events at your locationOpportunity to participate in events through 50/50 ticket salesFirst opportunity to donate items for door prizes, auctions, or drawings

2 complimentary event tickets (excluding Installation Dinner)

First opportunity to sponsor special events