Womens Council of REALTORS - Greater Baltimore

2026 Strategic Partner Program

Platinum Level 2026 Strategic Partner
$2,500

Logo on marketing materials and website

Verbal recognition at all events

Monthly socal media spotlight

2 minute speaking opportunity at 2 events

Marketing materials on display at sponsor table

Four complimentary tickets to event of choice

Attend other events at member rate


A maximum of two sponsors per specialty (ie. title company, lender, etc.) wiil be accepted within the same calendar year. Strategic Partners accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.


Gold Level 2026 Strategic Partner
$1,500

Logo on marketing materials & website

Verbal recognition at all events

Quarterly socal media spotlight

2 minute speaking opportunity at 1 event

Marketing materials on display at sponsor table

Two complimentary tickets to event of choice

Attend other events at member rate

Silver Level 2026 Strategic Partner
$750

Logo on marketing materials & website

Verbal recognition at all events

Bi-annual socal media spotlight

Marketing materials on display at sponsor table

One complimentary tickets to event of choice

Attend other events at member rate

Bronze Level 2026 Strategic Partner
$450

Single event sponsor

Logo listed on marketing materials for sponsored event

Acknowledgement post on social media

Complimentary ticket to sponsored event

Attend other events at member rate

