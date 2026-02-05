Women's Council of Realtors Howard County

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors Howard County

About this event

2026 Strategic Partners Green Gala Tickets

5000 Signal Bell Ln

Clarksville, MD 21029

Diamond Level Strategic Partner
Free

6 left!

Diamond Level receives 8 Complimentary Tickets to the Green Gala.

Sapphire Level
Free

6 left!

Sapphire Level receives 4 Complimentary Tickets to the Green Gala.

Emerald Level Strategic Partner
Free

6 left!

Emerald Level receives 2 Complimentary Tickets to the Green Gala.

State President
Free

6 left!

State President receives 1 Complimentary Ticket to the Green Gala.

State Liaison
Free

6 left!

State Liaison receives 1 Complimentary Ticket to the Green Gala.

Individual Drink Ticket
$7

6 left!

2 Drink Tickets are complimentary with every Green Gala purchase. If you would like to purchase more drink tickets, you can do so here or it is a "cash only" bar. No credit cards are accepted at the bar.

10 Drink Tickets
$65

6 left!

2 Drink Tickets are complimentary with every Green Gala purchase. If you would like to purchase more drink tickets, you can do so here or it is a "cash only" bar. No credit cards are accepted at the bar.

Winner
Free

6 left!

2 Drink Tickets are complimentary with every Green Gala purchase. If you would like to purchase more drink tickets, you can do so here or it is a "cash only" bar. No credit cards are accepted at the bar.

Add a donation for Women's Council of Realtors Howard County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!