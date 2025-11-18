Women's Council of REALTOR®️-Washington State

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Women's Council of REALTOR®️-Washington State

About the memberships

Strategic Partnerships Women's Council of REALTORS WA State

PLATINUM Strategic Partnership
$2,500

Renews yearly on: December 30 at PST

Your PLATINUM Strategic Partnership includes:

  • Logo Displayed on State WCR Website, Facebook Page & Banner
  • Complimentary admission for one company representative to all state events
  • Logo Displayed on State Programs
  • Logo Displayed on State Email Signature
  • Partner or Representative Recognized at ALL State Meetings
  • Attend Local Network Meetings at Member Pricing
  • Opportunity to Join State Events Team to Coordinate State Events
  • Partner's Marketing Material Distributed at ALL State Meetings
  • Two Minute Microphone Time at State Events (Five minutes for Platinum)
  • Partner table display for marketing materials
  • Use of State WCR Logo on Partner’s Marketing Materials
  • Partner provided a 1 minute commercial on State social medias & at State events


GOLD Strategic Partnership
$1,500

Renews yearly on: December 30 at PST

Your GOLD Strategic Partnership includes:

  • Logo Displayed on State WCR Website, Facebook Page & Banner
  • Complimentary admission for one company representative to all state events
  • Logo Displayed on State Programs
  • Logo Displayed on State Email Signature
  • Partner or Representative Recognized at ALL State Meetings
  • Attend Local Network Meetings at Member Pricing
  • Opportunity to Join State Events Team to Coordinate State Events
  • Partner's Marketing Material Distributed at ALL State Meetings
  • Two Minute Microphone Time at State Events (Five minutes for Platinum)
  • Use of State WCR Logo on Partner’s Marketing Materials
SILVER Strategic Partnership
$1,000

Renews yearly on: December 30 at PST

Your SILVER Strategic Partnership Includes:

  • Logo Displayed on State WCR Website, Facebook Page & Banner
  • Complimentary admission for one company representative to all state events
  • Logo Displayed on State Programs
  • Logo Displayed on State Email Signature
  • Partner or Representative Recognized at ALL State Meetings
  • Attend Local Network Meetings
  • Use of State WCR Logo on Partner’s Marketing Materials
Level Up Strategic Partnership
$250

Renews yearly on: December 30 at PST

You can ONLY choose this Strategic Partnership with State if you are already a current WA State LOCAL Network Strategic Partner. You are? Then level up to get more out of your Partnership to reach across WA State! This includes:

  • Logo Displayed on State WCR Website, Facebook Page & Banner
  • Logo Displayed on State Programs
  • Logo Displayed on State Email Signature
  • Partner or Representative Recognized at ALL State Meetings
  • Attend Local Network Meetings at Member Pricing
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