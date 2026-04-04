2026 Strike for Abel Makers

Not everyone has the financial ability to attend—but everyone deserves the opportunity to belong.

By sponsoring a Special Friend, you’re giving an individual with a disability the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable evening of bowling, laughter, community, and inclusion at Strike for Abel Makers.





Your sponsorship helps remove financial barriers so that every person has the chance to participate, build friendships, and experience a place where they are welcomed and celebrated.





Your sponsorship helps provide:

🎳 Bowling

👟 Shoe Rental

🎁 Door Prize Eligibility

❤️ An evening of belonging and community

Because every lane truly changes a life.



