2026 Strike for Abel Makers

About this event
Enjoy a fun-filled day on the lanes while making a real impact!
Your registration includes:
Come ready to have fun, meet great people, and support the mission of Abel Makers!
Bring your crew and hit the lanes together!
Your team registration includes:
• Entry for up to 6 bowlers
• Up to 4 hours of bowling
• Bowling shoes included for all players
• Access to all event activities and giveaways
Perfect for friends, families, or groups looking for a fun and meaningful day together!
Not everyone has the financial ability to attend—but everyone deserves the opportunity to belong.
By sponsoring a Special Friend, you’re giving an individual with a disability the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable evening of bowling, laughter, community, and inclusion at Strike for Abel Makers.
Your sponsorship helps remove financial barriers so that every person has the chance to participate, build friendships, and experience a place where they are welcomed and celebrated.
Your sponsorship helps provide:
Because every lane truly changes a life.
Can’t make it to Strike for Abel Makers? You can still help change lives.
Every donation helps Abel Makers continue creating inclusive Bible curriculum, equipping churches, supporting families, and expanding opportunities for individuals with disabilities to grow in faith, community, and purpose.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!