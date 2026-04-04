Abel Makers Inc

Hosted by

Abel Makers Inc

About this event

2026 Strike for Abel Makers

8631 Old County Rd 54

New Port Richey, FL 34653, USA

🎳 Solo Bowler
$30

Enjoy a fun-filled day on the lanes while making a real impact!


Your registration includes:


  • Up to 4 hours of bowling
  • Bowling shoes included
  • Access to all event activities and giveaways



Come ready to have fun, meet great people, and support the mission of Abel Makers!


👥 Team Registration (Up to 6 Bowlers)
$120

Bring your crew and hit the lanes together!


Your team registration includes:

Entry for up to 6 bowlers

Up to 4 hours of bowling

Bowling shoes included for all players

Access to all event activities and giveaways


Perfect for friends, families, or groups looking for a fun and meaningful day together!

❤️ Sponsor a Special Friend
$30

Not everyone has the financial ability to attend—but everyone deserves the opportunity to belong.

By sponsoring a Special Friend, you’re giving an individual with a disability the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable evening of bowling, laughter, community, and inclusion at Strike for Abel Makers.


Your sponsorship helps remove financial barriers so that every person has the chance to participate, build friendships, and experience a place where they are welcomed and celebrated.


Your sponsorship helps provide:

  • 🎳 Bowling
  • 👟 Shoe Rental
  • 🎁 Door Prize Eligibility
  • ❤️ An evening of belonging and community

Because every lane truly changes a life.


Can’t Attend? Support the Mission
Pay what you can

Can’t make it to Strike for Abel Makers? You can still help change lives.


Every donation helps Abel Makers continue creating inclusive Bible curriculum, equipping churches, supporting families, and expanding opportunities for individuals with disabilities to grow in faith, community, and purpose.


Add a donation for Abel Makers Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!