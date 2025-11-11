Joy Us Foundation Inc

Stronger Than Cancer 2026

395 Big Bay Road

Queensbury, NY 12804, USA

$60

Non-Alcoholic beverages included & New York cheddars & chevre cheeses; prosciutto & salamis; toasty baguette slices, wine-infused jelly & chocolate truffles; crunchy Z & wine-infused crackers; jam, marshmallows, tomatoes, olives, grapes & strawberries.

$250

Open Bar Wine/Beer/Cider & N/A Beverages

Tasting Room Seating & Wine Tour


New York cheddars & chevre cheeses; prosciutto & salamis; toasty baguette slices, wine-infused jelly & chocolate truffles; crunchy Z & wine-infused crackers; jam, marshmallows, tomatoes, olives, grapes & strawberries.


Arugula salad, topped w/ crispy bacon bits, roasted red peppers, house garlic dill pickled red onions, & red grape tomatoes. Topped w/ Gewurztraminer vinaigrette & Nettle Meadow Garlic & Onion Chevre.


Fresh mozzarella & roma tomato slices are adorned with fresh basil leaves & drizzled with balsamic glaze


Choice of Flatbreads

MEAT LOVERS Warm & crusty naan flatbread is brushed with  red sauce & topped with pepperoni, bacon, red onion, sliced ham, house marinated red pepper, and prosciutto. 


BLUE RIDGE Naan flatbread smeared with whipped cream cheese & topped with crumbly blue cheese, crisp bacon, apple slices & thyme. 


SCAVENGER Surprenant’s garlic onion jam is spread on a naan flatbread sprinkled with a cheddar / mozzarella blend, tomatoes, salami, & fresh thyme. 


FORAGER Surprenant’s Berry Farm fig jam is spread on a flatbread with Nettle Meadow fig & honey chevre, prosciutto and arugula. 


CAPRÉSE Fresh mozzarella slices, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze on a naan flatbread

