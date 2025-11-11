Stronger Than Cancer 2026

Open Bar Wine/Beer/Cider & N/A Beverages

Tasting Room Seating & Wine Tour





New York cheddars & chevre cheeses; prosciutto & salamis; toasty baguette slices, wine-infused jelly & chocolate truffles; crunchy Z & wine-infused crackers; jam, marshmallows, tomatoes, olives, grapes & strawberries.





Arugula salad, topped w/ crispy bacon bits, roasted red peppers, house garlic dill pickled red onions, & red grape tomatoes. Topped w/ Gewurztraminer vinaigrette & Nettle Meadow Garlic & Onion Chevre.





Fresh mozzarella & roma tomato slices are adorned with fresh basil leaves & drizzled with balsamic glaze





Choice of Flatbreads

MEAT LOVERS Warm & crusty naan flatbread is brushed with red sauce & topped with pepperoni, bacon, red onion, sliced ham, house marinated red pepper, and prosciutto.





BLUE RIDGE Naan flatbread smeared with whipped cream cheese & topped with crumbly blue cheese, crisp bacon, apple slices & thyme.





SCAVENGER Surprenant’s garlic onion jam is spread on a naan flatbread sprinkled with a cheddar / mozzarella blend, tomatoes, salami, & fresh thyme.





FORAGER Surprenant’s Berry Farm fig jam is spread on a flatbread with Nettle Meadow fig & honey chevre, prosciutto and arugula.





CAPRÉSE Fresh mozzarella slices, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze on a naan flatbread