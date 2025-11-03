Adoption First Animal Rescue

Hosted by

Adoption First Animal Rescue

About this event

2026 Strutt With Your Mutt 5k

147 Sanderson Rd

Magnolia, NC 28453, USA

Gold Level Sponsorship
$500

Booth presence at race festival & recovery area


Business logo on back of T-shirts.


Business name or logo prominently displayed or mentioned as gold sponsor in all

advertising for the event and on social media.


Provide inserts or samples for goodie bag


4 complimentary race tickets


Silver Level Sponsorship
$250

Business logo on back of T-shirts.


Business name or logo prominently displayed or mentioned as silver sponsor in all

advertising for the event and on social media.


Provide inserts or samples for goodie bag


2 complimentary race tickets


Bronze Level Sponsorship
$100

Business name or logo prominently displayed or mentioned as bronze sponsor in all

advertising for the event and on social media.


Provide inserts or samples for goodie bag


1 complimentary race ticket


Title Sponsor (EXLUSIVE)
$1,500


Naming rights of event [Your business name] Strutt With Your Mutt 5k


Business name or logo prominently incorporated as title sponsor in all

advertising for the event and on social media.


Business name or logo incorporated into the medal design


Business name or logo incorporated into the front of the t-shirt design


Barrier banners (2) with business logo place at start/finish line


Booth presence at race festival & recovery area


Provide inserts or samples for goodie bag


8 complimentary race tickets


Water Station Sponsor (Semi Exclusive)
$750

One of two dedicated water stations located on the 5k course.


Business name or logo on banner on water station table


Flag with business name at water station


Business logo on back of T-shirts.


Booth presence at race festival & recovery area


Business name or logo prominently displayed or mentioned as water sponsor in all

advertising for the event and on social media.


Provide inserts or samples for goodie bag


6 complimentary race tickets


Optional company tent over water station (tent provided by business)


Add a donation for Adoption First Animal Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!