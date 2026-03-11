2026 Student Conference Ticketed Events

About this event
Enjoy a great lunch and an engaging presentation by Lee Jasper, a Systems Engineer at the Space Dynamics Laboratory. Come gain valuable insights as Lee shares his experiences and expertise supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory.
Join us for an inspiring Awards Dinner with our esteemed guest speaker, the Honorable Charles F. Bolden Jr. Hear incredible insights from the 12th NASA Administrator, retired USMC Major General, and Founder & CEO Emeritus of The Charles F. Bolden Group as we celebrate this year's honorees.
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