International Trombone Festival

Hosted by

International Trombone Festival

About this event

2026 Student Ensembles (By Invitation only)

Merķeļa iela 13

Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia

Student Ensemble, Full Festival
$300

Full festival ticket: Entrance to all events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits, for all days, July 29-Aug 1, 2026. The full festival ticket is the best rate!

Student Ensemble, 3-day
$240

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any THREE DAYS, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.

Student Ensemble, 2-day
$180

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any TWO DAYS, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.

Student Ensemble, 1-day
$120

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any ONE DAY, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.

No ITA membership? Purchase here. (Discounted rate)
$30

ITF Student Ensemble performers and directors are required to be members of the International Trombone Association. If one or more of the students or directors in your group are not ITA members, you can purchase the necessary additional memberships here.

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