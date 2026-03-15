2026 Student Ensembles (By Invitation only)

About this event
Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia
Full festival ticket: Entrance to all events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits, for all days, July 29-Aug 1, 2026. The full festival ticket is the best rate!
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any THREE DAYS, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any TWO DAYS, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any ONE DAY, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.
ITF Student Ensemble performers and directors are required to be members of the International Trombone Association. If one or more of the students or directors in your group are not ITA members, you can purchase the necessary additional memberships here.
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