2026 Student rate

About this event
Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia
Full festival ticket: Entrance to all events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits, for all days, July 29-Aug 1, 2026. The full festival ticket is the best rate!
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any THREE DAYS, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any TWO DAYS, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.
Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any ONE DAY, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.
If you are not yet an ITA member, please be sure to add a 1-year digital membership to your registration. If you are already a member, you will have the option to enter your membership number later.
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