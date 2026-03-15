International Trombone Festival

Hosted by

International Trombone Festival

About this event

2026 Student rate

Merķeļa iela 13

Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia

Student, Full festival
$300

Full festival ticket: Entrance to all events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits, for all days, July 29-Aug 1, 2026. The full festival ticket is the best rate!

Student, 3-day
$240

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any THREE DAYS, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.

Student, 2-day
$180

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any TWO DAYS, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.

Student, 1-day
$120

Entrance to all festival events, including concerts, master classes, lectures, and exhibits for any ONE DAY, between July 29-Aug 1, 2026.

Need an ITA membership?
$35

If you are not yet an ITA member, please be sure to add a 1-year digital membership to your registration. If you are already a member, you will have the option to enter your membership number later.

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