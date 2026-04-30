2026 Style their Ride Senior Send Off!!!

Want to surprise your graduate one last time before high school graduation? Pay a fee and someone will decorate your childs car on Friday, May 22rd!!! The Senior All Night Board and Committee (and any other volunteers that want to help, a SUG will be sent separately) will decorate your son or daughters vehicle using car-safe markers and paints and send them out of the BHS parking lot surprised and laughing!!! All you have to do is make sure to fill out the required information, pay through the Zeffy link, and we will take care of the rest!!! All proceeds will go directly back into the SANP Fund.