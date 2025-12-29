2026 Suited 4 Success Greater Lansing (3rd Annual)

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About this event
$
Reserve your spot at the 3rd Annual Suited 4 Success Event. Join us in empowering young men with confidence, professional attire, and mentorship.
Provide one young man with a full Prom Suit Scholarship. Includes suit, shirt, tie, and confidence to step boldly into leadership and life milestones.
Support program materials, snacks, and accessories for our youth. Every contribution helps prepare a young man for success.”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!