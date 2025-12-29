Suited 4 Success of Greater Lansing

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Suited 4 Success of Greater Lansing

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2026 Suited 4 Success Greater Lansing (3rd Annual)

5330 W Saginaw Hwy

Lansing, MI 48917, USA

Add a donation for Suited 4 Success of Greater Lansing

$

General Admission - Free for all
Free

Reserve your spot at the 3rd Annual Suited 4 Success Event. Join us in empowering young men with confidence, professional attire, and mentorship.

Prom Suit Scholarship Sponsor (if you want to donate a suit)
$300

Provide one young man with a full Prom Suit Scholarship. Includes suit, shirt, tie, and confidence to step boldly into leadership and life milestones.

Friend of the Mission - (Optional Donation tier)
$100

Support program materials, snacks, and accessories for our youth. Every contribution helps prepare a young man for success.”

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!