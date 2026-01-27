2026 Summer

Hosted by
balance of tuition will be due by the first day of the intensive.
Full tuition for our Musical Theatre Intensive
June 8-12th 10am-4pm, for boys and girls ages 7 through 18. Tuition is $150.
Topics may include:
Students should bring lunch/dinner with them to camp, along with water and a healthy snack. They may want to also bring a pencil and notebook or paper and a folder.
Full tuition for our dance intensive
June 15-19th 10am-2pm. A beginner dance camp for 8-16 year olds. Tuition is $75.
Full tuition for our Improv Intensive
June 15-19th 2:30pm-5:30pm for ages 8+, an acting camp focused on the skill of improvisation. Tuition is $75.
