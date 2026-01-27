Hosted by

2026 Summer

21030 Cortez Blvd

Brooksville, FL 34601, USA

Non-Refundable Registration Fee
$25

balance of tuition will be due by the first day of the intensive.

Musical Theatre Intensive Tuition INCLUDES REGISTRATION FEE
$150

Full tuition for our Musical Theatre Intensive


June 8-12th 10am-4pm, for boys and girls ages 7 through 18. Tuition is $150.


Topics may include: 

  • Vocal technique & Song interpretation
  • Costume & Set Design
  • Movement to music
  • Auditioning skills
  • Acting skills such as:
    • Characterization
    • Improv technique
    • And much more

Students should bring lunch/dinner with them to camp, along with water and a healthy snack. They may want to also bring a pencil and notebook or paper and a folder.

Dance Intensive (INCLUDES REGISTRATION FEE)
$75

Full tuition for our dance intensive


June 15-19th 10am-2pm. A beginner dance camp for 8-16 year olds. Tuition is $75.

Improv Intensive (INCLUDES REGISTRATION FEE)
$75

Full tuition for our Improv Intensive


 June 15-19th 2:30pm-5:30pm for ages 8+, an acting camp focused on the skill of improvisation. Tuition is $75.

Musical Theatre Intensive balance of tuition
$125

$150 tuition minus the $25 registration fee you've already paid.

Dance Intensive balance of tuition
$50

$75 tuition minus the $25 registration fee you've already paid.

Improv Intensive balance of tuition (Copy)
$50

$75 tuition minus the $25 registration fee you've already paid.

