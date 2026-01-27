2026 Summer

Full tuition for our Musical Theatre Intensive





June 8-12th 10am-4pm, for boys and girls ages 7 through 18. Tuition is $150.





Topics may include:

Vocal technique & Song interpretation

Costume & Set Design

Movement to music

Auditioning skills

Acting skills such as:

Characterization Improv technique And much more



​

Students should bring lunch/dinner with them to camp, along with water and a healthy snack. They may want to also bring a pencil and notebook or paper and a folder.