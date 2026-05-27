2026 Summer Adult Dance Classes

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Tuesdays at 6:30pm beginning June 2, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.
Tuesdays at 6:30pm beginning June 2, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.
Mondays at 6:30-8:00pm beginning June 6, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.
Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm beginning June 4, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.
Mondays at 6:30-8:00pm beginning July 6, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.
Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm beginning July 9, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.
A 15% discounted price for taking two ballet classes weekly (Mondays and Thursdays) as listed above for both terms (8 weeks).
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