Guam Conservatory of Arts, Inc.

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Guam Conservatory of Arts, Inc.

About this shop

2026 Summer Adult Dance Classes

Adult Tap - Term 1 (June 2 - June 23) item
Adult Tap - Term 1 (June 2 - June 23)
$100

Tuesdays at 6:30pm beginning June 2, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.

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Adult Tap - Term 2 (July 7 - July 28) item
Adult Tap - Term 2 (July 7 - July 28)
$100

Tuesdays at 6:30pm beginning June 2, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.

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Adult Ballet Term 1: (Jun 6 - Jun 22) Mondays at 6:30 item
Adult Ballet Term 1: (Jun 6 - Jun 22) Mondays at 6:30
$110

Mondays at 6:30-8:00pm beginning June 6, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.

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Adult Ballet Term 1: (Jun 4 - Jun 25) Thursdays at 6:30 item
Adult Ballet Term 1: (Jun 4 - Jun 25) Thursdays at 6:30
$110

Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm beginning June 4, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.

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Adult Ballet Term 2: (July 6 - July 27) Mondays at 6:30 item
Adult Ballet Term 2: (July 6 - July 27) Mondays at 6:30
$110

Mondays at 6:30-8:00pm beginning July 6, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.

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Adult Ballet Term 2: (July 9 - July 30) Thursdays at 6:30 item
Adult Ballet Term 2: (July 9 - July 30) Thursdays at 6:30
$110

Thursdays at 6:30-8:00pm beginning July 9, for four weeks. This course is only sold in its entirety, no matter when you take your first class.

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Adult Ballet Terms 1 & 2 (Mon & Thurs classes) item
Adult Ballet Terms 1 & 2 (Mon & Thurs classes)
$375

A 15% discounted price for taking two ballet classes weekly (Mondays and Thursdays) as listed above for both terms (8 weeks).

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