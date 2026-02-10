2026 Summer Bash: A Toast to the Trades

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: admission, 1 drink ticket (cash bar after), appetizers and tasting stations, live music & entertainment, raffles, prizes, and networking!
Includes: admission, unlimited drinks, appetizers and tasting stations, live music & entertainment, raffles, prizes, and networking!
Our premier sponsorship tier with full VIP access and maximum visibility. Includes:
Best for: Companies looking for maximum exposure and a premium guest experience.
Mid-tier sponsorship with visible signage and seating presence. Includes:
Ideal for: Businesses seeking strong visual presence at a mid-level cost.
Entry-level sponsorship with brand recognition and event presence. Includes:
Perfect for: Businesses wanting to support the cause and gain community visibility.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!