Grow Westmoreland

Hosted by

Grow Westmoreland

About this event

2026 Summer Bash: A Toast to the Trades

5260 US-30

Greensburg, PA 15601, USA

General Admission
$100

Includes: admission, 1 drink ticket (cash bar after), appetizers and tasting stations, live music & entertainment, raffles, prizes, and networking!

VIP Ticket
$175

Includes: admission, unlimited drinks, appetizers and tasting stations, live music & entertainment, raffles, prizes, and networking!

Summer Bash Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Our premier sponsorship tier with full VIP access and maximum visibility. Includes:

  • 6 VIP Tickets (Unlimited Drinks & Reserved Seating)
  • Logo Signage displayed at Stage Area
  • Table Sponsor with company logo
  • Logo Placement on event materials
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you email/social media

Best for: Companies looking for maximum exposure and a premium guest experience.

Sunset Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Mid-tier sponsorship with visible signage and seating presence. Includes:

  • 4 VIP Tickets (Unlimited Drinks & Reserved Seating)
  • Table Sponsor with company logo
  • Logo Placement on event materials
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you email/social media

Ideal for: Businesses seeking strong visual presence at a mid-level cost.

Sunshine Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry-level sponsorship with brand recognition and event presence. Includes:

  • 2 General Admission Tickets
  • Logo Placement on event materials
  • Recognition in post-event thank-you email/social media

Perfect for: Businesses wanting to support the cause and gain community visibility.

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