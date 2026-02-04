Alanas Foundation

Hosted by

Alanas Foundation

About this event

2026 Summer Benefit - Cocktails for a Cause

161 Vester Ave

Ferndale, MI 48220, USA

Ticket
$100
PATRON Sponsor
$500

Includes:
- Company name on event invitation, event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter
- 2 event tickets

BRONZE Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:
- Company name on event invitation
- Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event
- Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter
- 4 event tickets

SILVER Sponsor
$2,000

Includes:
- Company name on event invitation
- Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event
- Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter
- 6 event tickets

GOLD Sponsor
$3,000

Includes:
- Company name on event invitation
- Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event
- Company name in press release(s)
- Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter
- 8 event tickets

PLATINUM Sponsor
$5,000

Includes:
- Promotional opportunities, such as distribution of merchandise and/or souvenirs night of the event, with prior approval of event planning committee
- Company name on event invitation
- Company name/logo on Sponsor Acknowledgement signage at the event
- Company name in press release(s)
- Company name listed on event page of Foundation website, FaceBook and Twitter
- 10 event tickets

Add a donation for Alanas Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!