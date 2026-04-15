2026 Summer Bike from Work Bash Volunteers

About this event
6 left!
Time - 3:30pm - 7:30pm
As a Check-In Host, you’ll greet riders as they arrive, thank them for biking, and help them feel excited to be part of the celebration. You’ll hand out complimentary prize & beer tickets to each participant, share basic event details, and encourage riders to purchase additional tickets for a chance to win great prizes. This role is perfect for friendly, outgoing volunteers who enjoy engaging with the Bike Fort Collins community.
6 left!
Time - 3:30pm - 7:30pm
Keep the energy high by going out into the crowd and encouraging participants to purchase prize tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes! You’ll engage with riders throughout the event, answer basic questions about the raffle, and help make the celebration fun and lively. This role is perfect for outgoing, enthusiastic volunteers who love interacting with the Bike Fort Collins community and spreading excitement about the prizes.
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