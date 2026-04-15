2026 Summer Bike to Work Day Volunteers

Volunteer Shift 1

Time - 6:00am - 8:00am





As a Community Outreach volunteer, you’ll greet and engage riders at the Bike to Work Day tent by sharing information, handing out giveaways, and inviting people to sign the Bike Fort Collins Vision petition. You’ll help answer basic questions about Bike Fort Collins and its work, making this a fun, approachable way to support local cycling advocacy and connect with the community.