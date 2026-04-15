Bike Fort Collins

Hosted by

Bike Fort Collins

About this event

2026 Summer Bike to Work Day Volunteers

120 W Oak St

Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA

Volunteer Shift 1
Free

6 left!

Volunteer Shift 1

Time - 6:00am - 8:00am


As a Community Outreach volunteer, you’ll greet and engage riders at the Bike to Work Day tent by sharing information, handing out giveaways, and inviting people to sign the Bike Fort Collins Vision petition. You’ll help answer basic questions about Bike Fort Collins and its work, making this a fun, approachable way to support local cycling advocacy and connect with the community.

Volunteer Shift 2
Free

6 left!

Volunteer Shift 2

Time - 8:00am - 10:00am


As a Community Outreach volunteer, you’ll greet and engage riders at the Bike to Work Day tent by sharing information, handing out giveaways, and inviting people to sign the Bike Fort Collins Vision petition. You’ll help answer basic questions about Bike Fort Collins and its work, making this a fun, approachable way to support local cycling advocacy and connect with the community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!