2026 Summer Camp Fees

About this event
This $100 fee for each camper will hold their slot. This non-refundable deposit will go towards the balance once additional fees are paid.
This $150 fee for each camper is payment for before and after care. You can drop off the camper 1.5 hours before camp begins and pick up 1.5 hours after normal camp hours. This fee covers the entire 6 week program.
Payment towards balance of camp fees.
(Kindergarten - 5th grade $800 total fee)
*Only use this option if you paid the $100 deposit*
Payment toward balance of camp fees.
(6th - 8th grade $650 total fee)
*Only use this option if you paid the $100 deposit*
Payment toward balance of camp fees.
(9th - 12th grade $4000 total fee)
Only use this option if you paid the $100 deposit
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!