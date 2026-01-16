Nature Preserve Foundation

Nature Preserve Foundation

2026 Summer Camp: Nature Detectives

1591 Tower Ave

Edwardsville, IL 62025, USA

Grades K-2 Ticket
$250

Monday-Thursday mornings, 9 am- 12pm from June 8-18th. Kids will be grouped according to age. Price includes a camp t-shirt! Discount code for multiple children attending camp: use code "MC26" at checkout. Only use code if more than one ticket is being purchased.

Grades 3-5 Ticket
$250

Monday-Thursday mornings, 9 am- 12pm from June 8-18th. Kids will be grouped according to age. Price includes a camp t-shirt! Discount code for multiple children attending camp: use code "MC26" at checkout. Only use code if more than one ticket is being purchased.

