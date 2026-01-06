N A O M I Kids Inc

N A O M I Kids Inc

2026 Summer Camp Payments

743 S Central Ave

Apopka, FL 32703, USA

Prepay Plan
$42

This is for families making 27 payments starting January 23, 2026 per child. Receipts are emailed weekly.

Full Summer
$1,000

Per child pay for 8 weeks and the 9th week is free

Regular Weekly Payment
$125

This is for families paying 9 regular weeks $125.00 per child. Receipts are emailed weekly.

Field Trips
$15

This is the cost per child per trip to cover admission and transportation

Late Fee
$10

Please add this amount if you are paying after 6PM on Friday for the week due. It is $10.00 per child.

