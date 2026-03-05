SHARP Homeschoolers

Hosted by

SHARP Homeschoolers

About this event

2026 Summer Camp Session

1300 Custer Rd

Plano, TX 75075, USA

Questionable Chemistry Kitchen (June 22-26) item
Questionable Chemistry Kitchen (June 22-26)
$160
Available until Jun 1

This ticket allows for parent drop off. Parents required to attend field trip.

Questionable Chemistry Kitchen (June 22-26) w/ Parent item
Questionable Chemistry Kitchen (June 22-26) w/ Parent
$105
Available until Jun 1

This ticket requires parents to stay on site. No teaching required, but classroom assistance will be.

Sticky Fingers Studio (July 6-10) item
Sticky Fingers Studio (July 6-10)
$160
Available until Jun 15

This ticket allows for parent drop off. Parents required to attend field trip.

Sticky Fingers Studio (July 6-10) w/ Parent item
Sticky Fingers Studio (July 6-10) w/ Parent
$105
Available until Jun 15

This ticket requires parents to stay on site. No teaching required, but classroom assistance will be.

The Oops Lab (July 13-17) item
The Oops Lab (July 13-17)
$160
Available until Jun 29

This ticket allows for parent drop off. Parents required to attend field trip.

The Oops Lab (July 13-17) w/ Parent item
The Oops Lab (July 13-17) w/ Parent
$105
Available until Jun 29

This ticket requires parents to stay on site. No teaching required, but classroom assistance will be.

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