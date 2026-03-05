2026 Summer Camp Session

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This ticket allows for parent drop off. Parents required to attend field trip.
This ticket requires parents to stay on site. No teaching required, but classroom assistance will be.
This ticket allows for parent drop off. Parents required to attend field trip.
This ticket requires parents to stay on site. No teaching required, but classroom assistance will be.
This ticket allows for parent drop off. Parents required to attend field trip.
This ticket requires parents to stay on site. No teaching required, but classroom assistance will be.
$
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