2026 Summer Concerts Sponsorship (UHCA)

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About this event
Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers; addition of logo in all materials, including wrap-up in September + UHCA social media; table + 2 chairs in premium location at entrance to park (all 4 weeks); banner (3x8) at front-stage for all 4 weeks and verbal recognition from stage.
Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers; addition of logo in all materials, including wrap-up in September + UHCA social media; table + 2 chairs in premium location at entrance to park (all 4 weeks); banner (3x8) at front-stage for 2 weeks.
Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers; addition of logo in all materials, including wrap-up in September + UHCA social media; table + 2 chairs in premium location at entrance to park (all 4 weeks); banner (3x8) at front-stage for 1 week.
Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers; addition of logo in all materials, including wrap-up in September + UHCA social media.
Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers.
10' space with table + 2 chairs provided. Vendor may bring their own canopy.
10' space with table + 2 chairs provided. Vendor may bring their own canopy.
10' space with table + 2 chairs provided. Vendor may bring their own canopy.
10' space with table + 2 chairs provided. Vendor may bring their own canopy.
$
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