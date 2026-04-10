University Heights Community Association

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University Heights Community Association

About this event

2026 Summer Concerts Sponsorship (UHCA)

1943 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116, USA

Title Co-Sponsor Titanium (UHCA Business Member)
$2,500

Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers; addition of logo in all materials, including wrap-up in September + UHCA social media; table + 2 chairs in premium location at entrance to park (all 4 weeks); banner (3x8) at front-stage for all 4 weeks and verbal recognition from stage.

Title Co-Sponsor Platinum (UHCA Business Member)
$2,000

Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers; addition of logo in all materials, including wrap-up in September + UHCA social media; table + 2 chairs in premium location at entrance to park (all 4 weeks); banner (3x8) at front-stage for 2 weeks.

Title Co-Sponsor Gold (UHCA Business Member)
$1,500

Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers; addition of logo in all materials, including wrap-up in September + UHCA social media; table + 2 chairs in premium location at entrance to park (all 4 weeks); banner (3x8) at front-stage for 1 week.

Title Co-Sponsor Silver (UHCA Business Member)
$500

Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers; addition of logo in all materials, including wrap-up in September + UHCA social media.

Title Co-Sponsor Bronze (UHCA Business Member)
$300

Acknowledgement and thanks in UH News (2 issues), posters, flyers.

Vendor location, 4-weeks (UHCA Business Member)
$150

10' space with table + 2 chairs provided. Vendor may bring their own canopy.

Vendor location, 3-weeks (UHCA Business Member)
$120

10' space with table + 2 chairs provided. Vendor may bring their own canopy.

Vendor location, 2-weeks (UHCA Business Member)
$85

10' space with table + 2 chairs provided. Vendor may bring their own canopy.

Vendor location, 1-week (UHCA Business Member)
$50

10' space with table + 2 chairs provided. Vendor may bring their own canopy.

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