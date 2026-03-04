West Allegheny Girls Soccer Boosters

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West Allegheny Girls Soccer Boosters

About this event

2026 Lifting @ Sweat Bar Fitness

7780 Steubenville Pike Suite 2

Oakdale, PA 15071, USA

May Lifting Session - Deposit
$50
Available until Apr 27

Mondays and Fridays between May 4 & 29 from 3:15-4:15pm.  Deposit holds your spot in the class. Final payment will be determined by the number of people that register.

June Lifting Session - Deposit
$50
Available until May 25

Mondays and Fridays between June 1 & 26 from 3:15-4:15pm. Deposit holds your spot in the class. Final payment will be determined by the number of people that register.

July Lifting Session - Deposit
$50
Available until Jun 29

Mondays and Fridays between July 6 & 31 from 3:15-4:15pm. Deposit holds your spot in the class. Final payment will be determined by the number of people that register.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!