2026 Lifting @ Sweat Bar Fitness

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Mondays and Fridays between May 4 & 29 from 3:15-4:15pm. Deposit holds your spot in the class. Final payment will be determined by the number of people that register.
Mondays and Fridays between June 1 & 26 from 3:15-4:15pm. Deposit holds your spot in the class. Final payment will be determined by the number of people that register.
Mondays and Fridays between July 6 & 31 from 3:15-4:15pm. Deposit holds your spot in the class. Final payment will be determined by the number of people that register.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!