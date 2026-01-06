2026 MCL Department of Oregon Summer Convention

Hosted by
About this event
Department of Oregon, Marine Corps League, Summer Convention on April 25, 2026. Location of the meeting is the Beach Club and Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd St, Lincoln City OR 97367. Check-in 0930 hrs. Meeting starts at 1000 hrs. Attire - Red Polo & Cover. The price will increase to $35 on April 1, 2026.
Saturday night Hawaiian Theme Dinner on April 25, 2026, at the Beach Club & Event Center, located at 2020 NE 22nd St, Lincoln City OR 97367. No Host Cocktail Hour 1700 hrs. Dinner 1800 hrs. Music by Dylan Crawford. Attire - Hawaiian, receive a free raffle ticket if attire represents both the Islands and the Marine Corps! Let’s see what you got! The price will increase to $75 on April 1, 2026.
6 tickets for $5.00 for the raffle on April 25, 2026, at The Beach Club & Event Center, during the dinner event. Winners need not be present!
6 tickets for $5.00 for the 50/50 Drawing on April 25, 2026 at The Beach Club & Event Center, during the dinner event. Winner need not be present!
2026 MCL Summer Convention Aloha T-Shirt.
22 Trailblazer rifle with a 4x Bushnell scope. Drawing will be held during the dinner event. Winner must be 18, and able to pass background. Transfer transaction will be handled by Lincoln City Sporting Goods.
