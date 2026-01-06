2026 MCL Department of Oregon Summer Convention

Saturday night Hawaiian Theme Dinner on April 25, 2026, at the Beach Club & Event Center, located at 2020 NE 22nd St, Lincoln City OR 97367. No Host Cocktail Hour 1700 hrs. Dinner 1800 hrs. Music by Dylan Crawford. Attire - Hawaiian, receive a free raffle ticket if attire represents both the Islands and the Marine Corps! Let’s see what you got! The price will increase to $75 on April 1, 2026.