2026 Summer Course - KIDS

Community Sponsored Enrollment – Full

Covers 100% ($350) of the cost of the 10-week in-person Kids Entrepreneur Course for ages 7 - 12, including weekly classes, program materials, and participation in the Kid Farm Market business launch.

This enrollment is made possible through the support of community sponsors who are committed to investing in the next generation of young entrepreneurs.

Application & Selection Process

By selecting this option, you are submitting a request to be considered for a fully sponsored seat in the program.

All submissions will be reviewed by the organization’s board. A member of our team will reach out to notify you of your application status.

Please note: Selecting this option does not guarantee enrollment in the course. Seats are limited and will be awarded based on review and availability.