2026 Jireh Summer Farm Camp

1310 N Mineral Springs Rd

Durham, NC 27703, USA

Camper Payment Plan
$100

This special offer provides parents/guardians an opportunity to make a small down payment to lock their campers in for the 2026 session. Once the deposit is made, an invoice with payment plan will be sent to you. All payments must be completed before May 18, 2026. Please note: this payment plan option allows no refunds or sibling discounts.

Camper Registration
$340

Campers' activities include collecting chicken eggs, feeding the pigs, interacting with the goats, playing with the farm dog, gardening, scavenger hunts in the woods, arts and crafts, field games, pool time, and more.

