2026 Jireh Summer Farm Camp

Hosted by
About this event
This special offer provides parents/guardians an opportunity to make a small down payment to lock their campers in for the 2026 session. Once the deposit is made, an invoice with payment plan will be sent to you. All payments must be completed before May 18, 2026. Please note: this payment plan option allows no refunds or sibling discounts.
Campers' activities include collecting chicken eggs, feeding the pigs, interacting with the goats, playing with the farm dog, gardening, scavenger hunts in the woods, arts and crafts, field games, pool time, and more.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!