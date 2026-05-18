2026 Summer Hunt Raffle

This Muzzle season opportunity offers a thrilling buddy hunt in the Backcountry Wilderness Area of Highlands Ranch, widely regarded as one of the premier elk hunting experiences in Colorado during the September rut.

During this time, elk activity is intense and fast-paced—bulls are vocal, actively tending cows, and frequently on their feet. The Backcountry consistently holds world-class bulls, and during the rut the action simply does not get much better.





The raffle winner and a chosen hunting partner will each receive the opportunity to hunt elk during the Muzzle Season, with two distinct hunt opportunities:





Bull Hunt – “Selective”

The primary hunter will participate in a “Selective Bull Hunt.”

Selective Bull Hunt: A trophy bull is eligible for harvest, but select mature bulls are not eligible for harvest, along with immature bulls. We’re looking for a trophy, mature bull!





Bull Hunt -Management (Buddy):

The second hunter (“buddy”) will have the opportunity to harvest a management bull. Large bulls or bulls with significant future potential are not eligible for harvest. This hunt is focused on herd management and meat harvest rather than antler quality.





Both hunters hunt together with their guide during the muzzle season in September. See our website for specific dates.





MUZZLE BUDDY BULL RAFFLE TICKET

The winner receives a Selective Bull hunt for the Muzzle Loading Season and picks a “buddy” to hunt with them for a Management Bull hunt in the Backcountry Wilderness Area of Highlands Ranch.

$25/ticket

Individual Limit: No limit

Overall Limit: None

Both Landowner Vouchers are provided*

Winners are responsible for license/tag fees.

Guide is mandatory and provided.

All rules in the Complete Hunt Rules are in effect for all Backcountry Wilderness Area Hunts and Raffles (COMPLETE HUNT RULES: https://shorturl.at/vPmhn)



Qualifications to Win:

1. Must be a member in good standing of the Highlands Ranch Community Association (HRCA) or name and bring an HRCA member in good standing as your buddy to win.

2. Must be eligible to hunt big game in the state of CO.

3. Must be over 18 years old to purchase tickets.

4. The winner can transfer the opportunity to a member of their household under 18 who is eligible to hunt in Colorado.

5. Do not need to be present to win.

6. “Buddy” does not need to be a member of the HRCA but must be able to hunt big game in the state of CO.

7. “Management” bull definition can be found in our hunt rules and regulations.

*Landowner Vouchers are subject to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Big Game Drawing and are not guaranteed. In the event a voucher is not drawn, the winner only will be awarded the value of the hunt, $2500.



*In the checkout process, the tip is optional. If you choose not to tip Zeffy (this raffle platform), select Other, followed by 0.