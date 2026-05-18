2026 Summer Hunt Raffle

About this raffle
This Muzzle season opportunity offers a thrilling buddy hunt in the Backcountry Wilderness Area of Highlands Ranch, widely regarded as one of the premier elk hunting experiences in Colorado during the September rut.
During this time, elk activity is intense and fast-paced—bulls are vocal, actively tending cows, and frequently on their feet. The Backcountry consistently holds world-class bulls, and during the rut the action simply does not get much better.
The raffle winner and a chosen hunting partner will each receive the opportunity to hunt elk during the Muzzle Season, with two distinct hunt opportunities:
Bull Hunt – “Selective”
The primary hunter will participate in a “Selective Bull Hunt.”
Selective Bull Hunt: A trophy bull is eligible for harvest, but select mature bulls are not eligible for harvest, along with immature bulls. We’re looking for a trophy, mature bull!
Bull Hunt -Management (Buddy):
The second hunter (“buddy”) will have the opportunity to harvest a management bull. Large bulls or bulls with significant future potential are not eligible for harvest. This hunt is focused on herd management and meat harvest rather than antler quality.
Both hunters hunt together with their guide during the muzzle season in September. See our website for specific dates.
MUZZLE BUDDY BULL RAFFLE TICKET
The winner receives a Selective Bull hunt for the Muzzle Loading Season and picks a “buddy” to hunt with them for a Management Bull hunt in the Backcountry Wilderness Area of Highlands Ranch.
*Landowner Vouchers are subject to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Big Game Drawing and are not guaranteed. In the event a voucher is not drawn, the winner only will be awarded the value of the hunt, $2500.
*In the checkout process, the tip is optional. If you choose not to tip Zeffy (this raffle platform), select Other, followed by 0.
This 4th Season Rifle opportunity offers a thrilling buddy hunt in the Backcountry Wilderness Area of Highlands Ranch, widely regarded as one of the premier elk hunting experiences in Colorado.
The raffle winner and a chosen hunting partner will each receive the opportunity to hunt elk during the 4th Season Rifle, with two distinct hunt opportunities:
Bull Hunt – “Selective”
The primary hunter will participate in a “Selective Bull Hunt.”
Selective Bull Hunt: A trophy bull is eligible for harvest but select mature bulls are not eligible for harvest, along with immature bulls. We’re looking for a trophy, mature bull!
Cow Hunt (Buddy):
The second hunter (“buddy”) will have the opportunity to harvest a cow elk.
One hunter will additionally receive a Buck tag.
Both hunters hunt together with their guide during the 4th Season Rifle. See our website for specific dates.
4th RIFLE BUDDY BULL + COW + ONE BUCK RAFFLE TICKET
The winner receives a Selective Bull hunt for the 4th Rifle Season and picks a “buddy” to hunt with them for a Cow Elk hunt in the Backcountry Wilderness Area of Highlands Ranch. One hunter will also receive a Buck tag.
All rules in the COMPLETE HUNT RULES are in effect for all Backcountry Wilderness Area Hunts and Raffles (COMPLETE HUNT RULES: https://shorturl.at/vPmhn)
Qualifications to Win:
1. Must be a member in good standing of the Highlands Ranch Community Association (HRCA) or name and bring an HRCA member in good standing as your buddy to win.
2. Must be eligible to hunt big game in the state of CO.
3. Must be over 18 years old to purchase tickets.
4. The winner can transfer the opportunity to a member of their household under 18 who is eligible to hunt in Colorado.
5. Do not need to be present to win.
6. “Buddy” does not need to be a member of the HRCA but must be able to hunt big game in the state of CO.
*Landowner Vouchers are subject to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Big Game Drawing and are not guaranteed. In the event a voucher is not drawn, the winner only will be awarded the value of the hunt, $1500.
*In the checkout process, the tip is optional. If you choose not to tip Zeffy (this raffle platform), select Other, followed by 0.
ONLY 300 TICKETS AVAILABLE! Better odds than most raffles for high-quality optics!
VALUE: $1,999
ONLY 300 TICKETS SOLD
Experience the outdoors like never before with the world-renowned Swarovski Optik EL 10x42 Binoculars. Engineered for exceptional clarity, brilliant color fidelity, and unmatched edge-to-edge sharpness, these premium binoculars are the gold standard for birdwatchers, wildlife enthusiasts, hunters, and outdoor adventurers alike.
The EL 10x42 combines powerful 10x magnification with Swarovski's legendary optics, delivering stunning detail even in low-light conditions. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling during extended use, while rugged, weatherproof construction is built to perform in any environment.
Whether you're spotting wildlife from a mountain ridge or enjoying a backyard birding session, these binoculars provide an unforgettable viewing experience.
Full Specs: https://www.swarovskioptik.com/us/en/hunting/products/binoculars/el/el-42/el-10x42
SWAROVSKI OPTIK EL 10x42 BINOCULARS RAFFLE TICKET
*In the checkout process, the tip is optional. If you choose not to tip Zeffy (this raffle platform), select Other, followed by 0.
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