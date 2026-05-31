2026 Summer Kultura Palengke

Hosted by
About this event
The Philippine National Flower known for its fragrance and often shared to welcome guests.
This considerable contribution would ensure that our event will have all the necessary elements to ensure our attendees enjoy the festivities.
*Sponsors at this level would be added to all future marketing material of the event inclusive of printed material at the event and a speaking opportunity at the event. You will also be listed as a sponsor for both the Filipino American Association of Philadelphia and the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia for a calendar year following the event. You will also have a tabling opportunity at the event
Translates to “rare/exceptional flower”
Your rare and exceptional contribution at this level will help us ensure our event is welcoming and prepared to host the hundreds of attendees expected
*Sponsors at this level would be added to all sponsor-specific marketing material ahead of the event inclusive of printed material at the event. You will also have a tabling opportunity at the event
A bloom of Philippine folklore that is nostalgic and stems from a legendary miracle
By supporting us at this level, you will help our collaborative event become one that is looked back upon as legendary, thanks to you, by ensuring marketing success
*Sponsors at this level will be included in all printed materials and a tabling opportunity at the event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!