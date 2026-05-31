2026 Summer Kultura Palengke

The Philippine National Flower known for its fragrance and often shared to welcome guests.





This considerable contribution would ensure that our event will have all the necessary elements to ensure our attendees enjoy the festivities.





*Sponsors at this level would be added to all future marketing material of the event inclusive of printed material at the event and a speaking opportunity at the event. You will also be listed as a sponsor for both the Filipino American Association of Philadelphia and the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia for a calendar year following the event. You will also have a tabling opportunity at the event



