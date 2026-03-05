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Register for 3-6 days
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Pending availability - note that single rooms may require you to stay at the main Temple instead of the monastery.
Sit a week or more
Pending availability - note that booking a single room may require you to stay at the main Temple instead of the monastery.
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
Sit entire summer Kyol Che
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
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