2026 Summer League

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About this event
Player Fee includes playing time during DLC Summer League - 6 games in June and July on Monday late afternoons to early evenings. Game schedule will be posted a few days prior to Game 1. Practice sessions will also be provided on a schedule TBD, practice location planned to be at Chaparral High School grass field. A reversible pennie jersey from DLC will be provided to the first 20 players on each team that attend a game.
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