2026 Summer Little Grass Sports Camps

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7/15 - 7/20, 7:00 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 6 classes.
Location: 12312 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Room D, Saratoga, CA 95070.
Whom: 7 - 12 years old.
Please bring water bottle and wear comfortable shoes.
Coaches' Sample Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/nakuSRXk3rU?feature=share
6/10, 6/12, 6/15, 6/17, 6/19. 6:00 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 5 classes.
Location: Cupertino Jollyman Park.
Whom: 6 - 11 years old.
Please bring a water bottle and apply sunscreen.
8/10 - 8/15, 6 - 8 pm, for a total of 6 sessions.
Location: Ponderosa Elementary School, Sunnyvale
Whom: 6 - 12 years old.
Require to bring: basketball, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.
6/8 - 6/13, 7:30 - 8:30 pm, for a total of 6 Classes.
Location: 510 Oakland Rd SPC 120 (Gray Room), San Jose, CA 95112
Whom: 7 - 12 years old.
Please bring water bottle and wear comfortable shoes.
6/7 - 6/12, 5 - 7:00 pm, for a total of 6 sessions.
Location: Bappa Table Tennis (1759 S Main St Suite 108, Milpitas, CA 95035)
Whom: 7 - 12 years old.
Require to bring: paddle, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.
7/20 - 7/30, every Month to Thursday, 6:30 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 8 sessions.
Location: Vinci Park Elementary School (1311 Vinci Park Way, San Jose, CA 95131)
Whom: 6 - 12 years old.
Require to bring: Basketball, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.
July 20th - July 30th, Mon to Thu, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ Kevin Moran Park, Saratoga.
Whom: 5 - 9 years old.
Please bring: soccer ball (size 4), shin guards, athletic clothes/shoes, sunscreen, and water bottle.
TBD
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