Little Grass Foundation

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Little Grass Foundation

About this shop

2026 Summer Little Grass Sports Camps

Hip Hop - Saratoga 85 Fun Studio (July) item
Hip Hop - Saratoga 85 Fun Studio (July)
$55

7/15 - 7/20, 7:00 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 6 classes.


Location: 12312 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Room D, Saratoga, CA 95070.

Whom: 7 - 12 years old.

Please bring water bottle and wear comfortable shoes.

Coaches' Sample Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/nakuSRXk3rU?feature=share

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Volleyball - Cupertino Jollyman Park item
Volleyball - Cupertino Jollyman Park
$45

6/10, 6/12, 6/15, 6/17, 6/19. 6:00 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 5 classes.


Location: Cupertino Jollyman Park.

Whom: 6 - 11 years old.

Please bring a water bottle and apply sunscreen.

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Basketball - Sunnyvale Ponderosa Elementary School item
Basketball - Sunnyvale Ponderosa Elementary School
$50

8/10 - 8/15, 6 - 8 pm, for a total of 6 sessions.


Location: Ponderosa Elementary School, Sunnyvale

Whom: 6 - 12 years old.

Require to bring: basketball, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.

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K-Pop / Hip Hop - Tingna Dance Studio item
K-Pop / Hip Hop - Tingna Dance Studio
$90

6/8 - 6/13, 7:30 - 8:30 pm, for a total of 6 Classes.


Location: 510 Oakland Rd SPC 120 (Gray Room), San Jose, CA 95112

Whom: 7 - 12 years old.

Please bring water bottle and wear comfortable shoes.

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Ping Pong - Bappa Table Tennis item
Ping Pong - Bappa Table Tennis
$110

6/7 - 6/12, 5 - 7:00 pm, for a total of 6 sessions.


Location: Bappa Table Tennis (1759 S Main St Suite 108, Milpitas, CA 95035)

Whom: 7 - 12 years old.

Require to bring: paddle, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.

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Basketball - Vinci Park Elementary School item
Basketball - Vinci Park Elementary School
$50

7/20 - 7/30, every Month to Thursday, 6:30 - 8:00 pm, for a total of 8 sessions.


Location: Vinci Park Elementary School (1311 Vinci Park Way, San Jose, CA 95131)

Whom: 6 - 12 years old.

Require to bring: Basketball, athletic clothes/shoes, and water bottle.

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Soccer - Saratoga Kevin Moran Park item
Soccer - Saratoga Kevin Moran Park
$50

July 20th - July 30th, Mon to Thu, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, for a total of 8 sessions @ Kevin Moran Park, Saratoga.

Whom: 5 - 9 years old.

Please bring: soccer ball (size 4), shin guards, athletic clothes/shoes, sunscreen, and water bottle.

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Volleyball - Milpitas Pinewood Park (TBD) item
Volleyball - Milpitas Pinewood Park (TBD)
$50

TBD

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