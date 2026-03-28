Williamson Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Williamson Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Summer Market

4100 Main St

Williamson, NY 14589, USA

Non-Chamber Member Space
$15

A 10x10 space for one week at the market. This is for a Non-Chamber business.

Chamber Member Space
$10

A 10x10 space for one week at the Market. This is for a Williamson Chamber Member Business.

Non-Profit Member Space
$10

A 10x10 space for one week at the Market. This is for a Non-Williamson Chamber Member Nonprofit or after free week for Williamson Chamber Members.

Williamson Chamber Non-Profit
Free

Each non-profit that is a member of the Greater Williamson Chamber of Commerce is entitled to one free week.

Seasonal Vendor Non-Chamber Member (15 wks)
$195

Non-Chamber Members get 2 weeks free when signing up for the entire season, plus you are guaranteed a space each week.

Seasonal Vendor Chamber Member
$130

Williamson Chamber Members get 2 weeks free when signing up for the entire season, plus you are guaranteed a space each week.

Greater Williamson Chamber Membership
$100

Join the Chamber today and get a discount on your weekly or season rate PLUS you get a discount on our Winter Market PLUS the benefits of Membership!

$50 one-time Application Fee and $50 2026 Dues. Best Deal and Return on Investment anywhere!!!


  1. Business Directory Listing and App
  2. Monthly Power Networking Group
  3. Monthly Business Class
  4. Monthly Member Roundtable
  5. Member Perks (Discounts between Members)
  6. Volunteer Opportunities to gain more exposed and earn free advertising
  7. Business Library
  8. Save $5/week on Vendor Space at the Summer and Winter Markets
  9. Get priority booking over non-members for all Markets and Events
  10. ...and so much more!

You will receive an email separately with a link to submit your formal application.

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