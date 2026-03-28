2026 Summer Market

Join the Chamber today and get a discount on your weekly or season rate PLUS you get a discount on our Winter Market PLUS the benefits of Membership!

$50 one-time Application Fee and $50 2026 Dues. Best Deal and Return on Investment anywhere!!!





Business Directory Listing and App Monthly Power Networking Group Monthly Business Class Monthly Member Roundtable Member Perks (Discounts between Members) Volunteer Opportunities to gain more exposed and earn free advertising Business Library Save $5/week on Vendor Space at the Summer and Winter Markets Get priority booking over non-members for all Markets and Events ...and so much more!

You will receive an email separately with a link to submit your formal application.