Mamre Missions

Offered by

Mamre Missions

About this shop

2026 Summer Meal Fundraiser

Child's T-Shirt
$22

Gildan Softstyle T-Shirt. Purchasing more than 1 child's t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.

**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.

Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt
$24

Gildan Softstyle Adult T-Shirt. Purchasing more than 1 t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.

**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.

Adult T-Shirt 2XL or 3XL item
Adult T-Shirt 2XL or 3XL item
Adult T-Shirt 2XL or 3XL
$26

Gildan Softstyle Adult T-Shirt. Purchasing more than 1 t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.

**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.

Long Sleeve Adult T-Shirt item
Long Sleeve Adult T-Shirt item
Long Sleeve Adult T-Shirt
$28

Purchasing more than 1 long sleeve adult t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.

**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt 2XL or 3XL item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt 2XL or 3XL item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt 2XL or 3XL
$30

Purchasing more than 1 long sleeve adult 2XL or 3XL t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.

**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.

Stainless Steel 40oz Tumbler
$30

Stainless Steel 40oz Tumbler with laser engraving. Purchasing more than 1 Tumbler? Select the quantity (+) button.

**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.

Hat item
Hat item
Hat
$28

Richardson trucker hat with Mamre Missions patch. Purchasing more than 1 hat? Select the quantity (+) button. **If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.

**Shipping Fee IF NOT LOCAL item
**Shipping Fee IF NOT LOCAL
$8

Please add (+) $8.00 to your order TOTAL regardless of the number of items needing shipped. (Ex: If purchasing 1 item add $8.00, 4 items add $8.00 etc.)

Add a donation for Mamre Missions

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!