2026 Summer Meal Fundraiser

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Gildan Softstyle T-Shirt. Purchasing more than 1 child's t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.
**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.
Gildan Softstyle Adult T-Shirt. Purchasing more than 1 t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.
**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.
Gildan Softstyle Adult T-Shirt. Purchasing more than 1 t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.
**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.
Purchasing more than 1 long sleeve adult t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.
**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.
Purchasing more than 1 long sleeve adult 2XL or 3XL t-shirt? Select the quantity (+) button and an "item 1"..."item 2" etc. drop down size chart will appear. Check the box of the size needed for that specific item.
**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.
Stainless Steel 40oz Tumbler with laser engraving. Purchasing more than 1 Tumbler? Select the quantity (+) button.
**If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.
Richardson trucker hat with Mamre Missions patch. Purchasing more than 1 hat? Select the quantity (+) button. **If you are not local to the Greenville, SC area and your item will need to be shipped, you must select the shipping add (+) button below.
Please add (+) $8.00 to your order TOTAL regardless of the number of items needing shipped. (Ex: If purchasing 1 item add $8.00, 4 items add $8.00 etc.)
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