2026 Summer MMI @ Valley Christian Conservatory

100 Skyway Dr #130

San Jose, CA 95111, USA

Early Bird Registration (registration fee $100 included)
$2,500
Available until Apr 30

Thank you for supporting our summer program & festival, and the mission of our foundation. The Early Bird rate is offered for a limited time to encourage early commitment and help us plan a meaningful and enriching program for all participants. Space is limited, and full payment is required to confirm enrollment.


Note:

  1. Registration Fee $100 (non-refundable)
  2. Cancellation requests must be submitted in writing. Refunds will be calculated based on the date the written notice is received. A $100 processing fee will be charged for cancellations and is non-refundable.
  3. A full refund of the $2,400 Early Registration fee will be issued for written cancellations received on or before March 31. An 80% refund will be issued for cancellations received on or before April 30. A 50% refund will be issued for cancellations received on or before May 31. A 20% refund will be issued for cancellations received on or before June 30. No refunds will be issued on or after July 1.
  4. Light lunch and snacks are included each day.
  5. Accommodation is not included.



General Registration (registration fee $100 included)
$2,900

Thank you for your interest in joining our summer program & festival. Through this program, our foundation is committed to providing students with a nurturing environment where they can grow musically, build confidence, and connect with peers through collaborative performance. Enrollment is confirmed upon receipt of full payment, and spaces are limited.


Note:

  1. Registration Fee $100 (non-refundable)
  2. Cancellation requests must be submitted in writing. Refunds will be calculated based on the date the written notice is received. A $100 processing fee will be charged for cancellations and is non-refundable.
  3. A 50% refund of the $2,800 Regular Registration fee will be issued for written cancellations received on or before May 31. A 20% refund will be issued for cancellations received on or before June 30. No refunds will be issued on or after July 1.
  4. Light lunch and snacks are included each day.
  5. Accommodation is not included.



