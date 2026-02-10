2026 Summer MMI @ Valley Christian Conservatory

Cancellation requests must be submitted in writing. Refunds will be calculated based on the date the written notice is received. A $100 processing fee will be charged for cancellations and is non-refundable.

A full refund of the $2,400 Early Registration fee will be issued for written cancellations received on or before March 31. An 80% refund will be issued for cancellations received on or before April 30. A 50% refund will be issued for cancellations received on or before May 31. A 20% refund will be issued for cancellations received on or before June 30. No refunds will be issued on or after July 1.