2026 Summer MMI @ Valley Christian Conservatory

Hosted by
About this event
Thank you for supporting our summer program & festival, and the mission of our foundation. The Early Bird rate is offered for a limited time to encourage early commitment and help us plan a meaningful and enriching program for all participants. Space is limited, and full payment is required to confirm enrollment.
Note:
Thank you for your interest in joining our summer program & festival. Through this program, our foundation is committed to providing students with a nurturing environment where they can grow musically, build confidence, and connect with peers through collaborative performance. Enrollment is confirmed upon receipt of full payment, and spaces are limited.
Note:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!