2026 Summer Overnight Camp Payment

Hosted by
About this event
Make a deposit to reserve your child's space at camp or make a partial payment. A $50 deposit is required for each week of camp registered.
Skip the deposit and pay for a full week of Overnight Camp.
Pay for your remaining balance after putting down your deposit. May be used to cover multiple weeks of camp.
Camp store credits can be used throughout the week to purchase snacks & souvenirs.
Get our Summer 2026 t-shirt for an exclusive online-only price!
Help all children experience the joy of camp! Your donation will directly support our camp scholarship fund.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!