2026 Summer Program - Tuition

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Select this option if you wish to pay in 2 installments.
The first payment is due Friday, May 1st, 2026 and the second payment is due Friday, June 5th, 2026.
We are accepting payments now. If you wish to pay the full tuition, please "Add 2" to cart.
Select this option if you wish to spread your tuition payment over 10 weeks.
We are accepting payments now if you wish to begin making tuition payments. The first payment MUST be paid by Friday, April 3rd, 2026 with the total balance paid by Friday, June 5th, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!