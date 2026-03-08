2026 Summer Regatta Registration

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This option is for a single paddler registering at full price.
This option is for 2-paddlers registering with ohana using the Ohana Discount.
Paddler 1 - $200
Paddler 2 - $160 (with discount)
This option is for 3-paddlers registering with ohana using the Ohana Discount.
Paddler 1 - $200
Paddler 2 - $160
Paddler 3 - $140
This option is for 4-paddlers registering with ohana using the Ohana Discount.
Paddler 1 - $200
Paddler 2 - $160
Paddler 3 - $140
Paddler 4 - $120
This option is for 5-paddlers registering with ohana using the Ohana Discount.
Paddler 1 - $200
Paddler 2 - $160
Paddler 3 - $140
Paddler 4 - $120
Paddler 5 - $100
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