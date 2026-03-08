Ewa Puuloa Outrigger Canoe Club

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Ewa Puuloa Outrigger Canoe Club

About this event

2026 Summer Regatta Registration

91-1621 Keoneula Blvd

Ewa Beach, HI 96706, USA

1 - Paddler
$200

This option is for a single paddler registering at full price.

Ohana Rate - 2 Paddlers
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This option is for 2-paddlers registering with ohana using the Ohana Discount.


Paddler 1 - $200

Paddler 2 - $160 (with discount)

Ohana Rate - 3 Paddlers
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This option is for 3-paddlers registering with ohana using the Ohana Discount.


Paddler 1 - $200

Paddler 2 - $160

Paddler 3 - $140 

Ohana Rate - 4 Paddlers
$620
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This option is for 4-paddlers registering with ohana using the Ohana Discount.


Paddler 1 - $200

Paddler 2 - $160

Paddler 3 - $140 

Paddler 4 - $120

Ohana Rate - 5 Paddlers
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This option is for 5-paddlers registering with ohana using the Ohana Discount.


Paddler 1 - $200

Paddler 2 - $160

Paddler 3 - $140 

Paddler 4 - $120

Paddler 5 - $100

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