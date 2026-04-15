2026 Summer Team Registration

Team Captain

&

Co-Captain

Expectations





Team Captain and Co-Captain must be capable of and willing to execute the following:

SMS group text for their team and team captains (or league approved App)

Captains and Co-Captains must create and maintain a SMS group text for their team and include all registered players on their roster Monitor and acknowledge messages disseminated through the Team Captain Group Text

League Lobster (or current scheduling software) profile login

Create profile Maintain roster Input scores prior to midnight on the day of the game

Disseminate ALL club related messages to the entire team as needed

Enforce all rules of conduct as well as following rules of play

Access and use the Sublist appropriately while protecting sensitive contact information that is provided for club use only

DO NOT SHARE PRIVATE CONTACT INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE SUB LIST The contact information provided by subs is for CCVC use only. It is not to be used for personal use or shared outside the Captain/Co-Captain group This is not your personal phonebook

Working Teams

Ensure adequate coverage for working team responsibilities Ensure teammates understand and can execute working team responsibilities Follow and share the team working schedule Working teams help keep costs down by sharing some of the duties we would otherwise need to hire outside help for

Maintain decorum as representatives of CCVC leadership

As a team captain and co-captain, you are held to a higher standard and you will accept responsibility for your personal behavior as well as your teammates behaviors

Social Media

Like, Share and Promote club events whenever possible. Social media requires interaction to function as a form of free advertising. Please encourage your teammates to do the same.



Please fill in the information requested. You will also be asked to request which league you will be playing in. Please note that you will NOT AUTOMATICALLY BE INCLUDED IN YOUR LEAGUE OF CHOICE. Number of teams per division will be determined based on total team registrations.