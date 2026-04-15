2026 Summer Team Registration

Team Captain
&
Co-Captain
Expectations
Team Captain and Co-Captain must be capable of and willing to execute the following:
- SMS group text for their team and team captains (or league approved App)
- Captains and Co-Captains must create and maintain a SMS group text for their team and include all registered players on their roster
- Monitor and acknowledge messages disseminated through the Team Captain Group Text
- League Lobster (or current scheduling software) profile login
- Create profile
- Maintain roster
- Input scores prior to midnight on the day of the game
- Disseminate ALL club related messages to the entire team as needed
- Enforce all rules of conduct as well as following rules of play
- Access and use the Sublist appropriately while protecting sensitive contact information that is provided for club use only
- DO NOT SHARE PRIVATE CONTACT INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE SUB LIST
- The contact information provided by subs is for CCVC use only. It is not to be used for personal use or shared outside the Captain/Co-Captain group
- This is not your personal phonebook
- Working Teams
- Ensure adequate coverage for working team responsibilities
- Ensure teammates understand and can execute working team responsibilities
- Follow and share the team working schedule
- Working teams help keep costs down by sharing some of the duties we would otherwise need to hire outside help for
- Maintain decorum as representatives of CCVC leadership
- As a team captain and co-captain, you are held to a higher standard and you will accept responsibility for your personal behavior as well as your teammates behaviors
- Social Media
- Like, Share and Promote club events whenever possible. Social media requires interaction to function as a form of free advertising. Please encourage your teammates to do the same.
Please fill in the information requested. You will also be asked to request which league you will be playing in. Please note that you will NOT AUTOMATICALLY BE INCLUDED IN YOUR LEAGUE OF CHOICE. Number of teams per division will be determined based on total team registrations.