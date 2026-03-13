2026 Summer School

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About this event
1st Child
2nd Child
3rd Child & additional
1st Child
2nd Child
1st Child per week
Whole Family per week
1st Child per week
Additional Activities after regular class hours.
Whole Family per week
Additional Activities after regular class hours.
1st Child
Transportation Includes morning pickup (8:00 AM - 9:00 AM) and afternoon drop-off (3:30 PM)
2nd Children
Transportation Includes morning pickup (8:00 AM - 9:00 AM) and afternoon drop-off (3:30 PM)
3+ Children
Transportation Includes morning pickup (8:00 AM - 9:00 AM) and afternoon drop-off (3:30 PM)
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