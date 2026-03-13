Bucks County Presbyterian Church

Hosted by

Bucks County Presbyterian Church

About this event

2026 Summer School

1550 Woodbourne Rd

Levittown, PA 19057, USA

Tuition
$730

1st Child

Tuition
$630

2nd Child

Tuition
$530

3rd Child & additional

SAT Class Tuition
$1,000

1st Child

SAT Class Tuition
$900

2nd Child

Early Care - Optional Service
$30

1st Child per week

Early Care - Optional Service
$50

Whole Family per week

Aftercare
$100

1st Child per week

Additional Activities after regular class hours.

Aftercare
$150

Whole Family per week

Additional Activities after regular class hours.

Transportation (Pickup & Drop-Off)
$220

1st Child

Transportation Includes morning pickup (8:00 AM - 9:00 AM) and afternoon drop-off (3:30 PM)

Transportation (Pickup & Drop-Off)
$350

2nd Children

Transportation Includes morning pickup (8:00 AM - 9:00 AM) and afternoon drop-off (3:30 PM)

Transportation (Pickup & Drop-Off)
$450

3+ Children

Transportation Includes morning pickup (8:00 AM - 9:00 AM) and afternoon drop-off (3:30 PM)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!