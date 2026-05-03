2026 Summer Season Tickets

This VIP Summer Series Ticket includes admission to both Summer Concert performances:

Summer Pops Concert — Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Full Symphony & Chorale — Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM

With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the VIP seating section of the concert hall for both performances.

VIP seating offers closer proximity to the orchestra and an enhanced overall concert experience.

Seating within the VIP section is open, meaning you may choose your seat upon arrival based on availability in that section.





Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic.