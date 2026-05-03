2026 Summer Season Tickets

About this event
This VIP Summer Series Ticket includes admission to both Summer Concert performances:
With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the VIP seating section of the concert hall for both performances.
VIP seating offers closer proximity to the orchestra and an enhanced overall concert experience.
Seating within the VIP section is open, meaning you may choose your seat upon arrival based on availability in that section.
Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
This General Admission Summer Series Ticket includes admission to both Summer Concert performances:
With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the general admission seating area of the concert hall for both performances.
Seating is open within the general admission section and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
All seats in the venue offer excellent acoustics and a comfortable concert experience.
Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
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