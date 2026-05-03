Scottsdale Philharmonic

Hosted by

Scottsdale Philharmonic

About this event

2026 Summer Season Tickets

6300 E Bell Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA

VIP Summer Series Ticket (2 Concerts) item
VIP Summer Series Ticket (2 Concerts)
$79.95

This VIP Summer Series Ticket includes admission to both Summer Concert performances:

  • Summer Pops Concert — Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM
  • Full Symphony & Chorale — Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM

With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the VIP seating section of the concert hall for both performances.

VIP seating offers closer proximity to the orchestra and an enhanced overall concert experience.

Seating within the VIP section is open, meaning you may choose your seat upon arrival based on availability in that section.


Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic.

General Admission Summer Series Ticket (2 Concerts) item
General Admission Summer Series Ticket (2 Concerts)
$44.95

This General Admission Summer Series Ticket includes admission to both Summer Concert performances:

  • Summer Pops Concert — Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM
  • Full Symphony & Chorale — Sunday, August 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM

With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the general admission seating area of the concert hall for both performances.

Seating is open within the general admission section and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All seats in the venue offer excellent acoustics and a comfortable concert experience.


Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic.

Add a donation for Scottsdale Philharmonic

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!