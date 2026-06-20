2026 Summer Session: August

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About this event
Summer Session weekly rate for non-CJRD skaters. Please make sure to submit the JRDA Liability waiver to [email protected]
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BQfEgmP-BJvgac9uyGu5kv3UO7o9JZTX/view?usp=sharing
Please only choose this option if you are a current member of the Cincinnati Junior Roller Derby league. If you are unsure if you should choose this option, please reach out to [email protected] before purchasing.
$
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