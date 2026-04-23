2026 Summer Silent Auction

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This exquisite trio captures the incredible diversity of Italian viticulture, spanning from the prestigious hills of Piedmont to the high-altitude volcanic soils of Sicily. Begin with a celebratory pour of the 2017 Franciacorta Monzio Compagnoni, a sophisticated sparkling wine from Lombardy crafted in the metodo classico. With nearly five years of aging, it reveals a refined bouquet of golden apple, toasted hazelnut, and a delicate, persistent mousse. Transition to the 2018 Barolo "Patres" San Silvestro, a powerful expression of the Nebbiolo grape that embodies the "King of Wines." This Barolo is characterized by its deep garnet hue and complex aromas of dried roses, forest floor, and leather, supported by the firm tannins and bright acidity that define the Langhe region. Finally, explore the unique terroir of Mount Etna with the 2020 Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso. This elegant red, often compared to fine Burgundy, offers a vibrant acidity and flinty minerality, with notes of wild strawberry and crushed volcanic rock that linger beautifully on the palate. Together, these bottles represent a masterclass in Italian winemaking tradition and regional character.
2018 Barolo Patres San Silvestro
2017 Franciacorta Monzio Compagnoni
2020 Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso
$120 Value
Starting bid
This curated trio offers a captivating exploration of Portugal’s most iconic wine traditions, celebrating both its crisp coastal whites and its legendary, sun-drenched valley reds. Begin with the 2021 Portal da Calçada Loureiro & Alvarinho, a bright and refreshing blend from the Vinho Verde region. This wine captures the Atlantic breeze with its zesty citrus notes, white peach aromatics, and a signature mineral streak that makes it an impeccable palate cleanser. Journey inland to the rugged terraces of the Douro Valley with the 2020 Duris Reserva, a powerful and structured red crafted from indigenous grapes. Aged to perfection, it reveals layers of ripe dark berries, wild rockrose, and subtle toasted oak, embodying the intensity of the world's oldest demarcated wine region. The experience concludes with a true masterpiece: the 2018 Niepoort Late Bottled Vintage (LBV) Port. Bottled after four to six years in large wooden vats, this Port offers the depth of a vintage selection with the approachability of a ready-to-drink treasure, boasting concentrated flavors of black plum, dark chocolate, and a hint of spice. Together, these bottles represent the soul of Portuguese winemaking—from the vibrant Vinho Verde to the majestic Douro.
2020 Duris Reserva Douro
2018 Porto Niepooort LBV
Portal de Calcada Loureiro & Alvarinho
$90 Value
Starting bid
Join us for the ACHE-SETC 2026 Healthcare Leadership Conference on November 5-6 at the InterContinental Houston Medical Center.
What You'll Gain: ✅ 12 in-person ACHE credits ✅ 6 dynamic panel discussions on the most pressing topics in healthcare ✅ International Keynotes ✅ Networking with fellow healthcare executives, 4 meals & more!
Whether you're a seasoned executive or emerging leader, this is your opportunity to gain actionable insights, earn valuable credits, and connect with peers who share your commitment to advancing healthcare.
$650+ Value
Starting bid
These two sparkling wines from Heath Sparkling Wines in Fredericksburg, Texas, represent the pinnacle of Texas Hill Country viticulture. Heath is known as the first winery in Texas dedicated solely to the production of fine sparkling wines, utilizing traditional methods to create sophisticated, multi-dimensional bubbles.
2021 Ebullience Heath Sparkling Wine
2021 Euphoria Heath Sparkling Wine
$120 Value
Starting bid
Direct trade coffees grown with integrity and fair pay.
Fresh, small batch roasting in the heart of Houston.
Supporting local artist, creators & cultural events.
Stop by and support this local coffee business! Cozy sweatshirt and t-shirt to go with your cup of joe.
$75 Value
Starting bid
Need a reset for 2026? Start by joining Loveland Yoga with one month of unlimited yoga classes
Students love coming to Loveland Yoga because we bring a sense of authenticity, genuineness, and support to every student.
We provide a clean, safe, judgment-free space that allows all students, whether it's your first downward-facing dog or your one millionth, to be creative and practice yoga at their own pace. We specialize in cultivating a community of high quality, well-educated teachers who understand that every student has a different yoga journey.
$115 value
Starting bid
2018 Niepoort Late Bottled Vintage Port - (2) Bottles from Douro, Portugal
"The 2018 Late Bottled Vintage from Niepoort is made with a blend of grapes including Touriga Nacional, Tinta Cao, Tinta Amarela and Sousa grapes, as well as others varietals. The palate offers notes of dark chocolate, forest fruits, black pepper and cinnamon that linger in the finish. Try pairing this port with chocolate desserts, venison or sharp cheeses."
$65 Value
Starting bid
This exceptional trio offers an elegant journey through France’s most storied wine regions, showcasing the diverse terroir and craftsmanship of the 2017 and 2018 vintages. Begin in the heart of Beaujolais with the 2018 Les Renardières Brouilly, a sophisticated Cru selection known for its vibrant notes of ripe black cherry and silky, mineral-driven finish. From there, travel to the Left Bank of Bordeaux for the 2018 Château Caronne Ste. Gemme Haut-Médoc, a classically structured blend that balances concentrated flavors of cassis and sweet tobacco with fine-grained tannins. Completing the collection is the 2017 Domaine La Guicharde "Cuvée Genest" from the Rhône Valley, a biodynamic Grenache-Syrah blend that captures the essence of the French countryside with its peppery spice and deep, savory fruit. Whether enjoyed individually or shared as a tasting flight, this collection is a testament to the timeless appeal of French viticulture.
2018 Les Renardieres Brouilly
2018 Caronnes Ste Gemme Haut-Medoc Chateau
2017 Domaine La Guicharde Cuvee Genest
$85 Value
Starting bid
It's cold out there - so get a warm, comfy blanket for your living room!
Bring comfort and classic Southern charm into your home with this Charlotte throw from Southern Living . Designed with both style and coziness in mind, this beautifully crafted throw features a soft, inviting texture that Is perfect for relaxing on the couch, layering on a bed, or adding a warm decorative touch to any space. Its timeless design makes it a versatile accent for any room and a thoughtful addition to your home decor.
50" x 70"
$50 Value
Starting bid
For graduate students eyeing the next step in healthcare leadership, this is a high-impact opportunity to consult with Mitali Paul, MHA, MBA, FACHE. As an Administrator at Houston Methodist and chapter Regent, Mitali bridges the gap between academic preparation and executive-level expectations. This session is designed specifically to refine your candidacy and provide an inside look at one of the nation’s leading healthcare systems.
What You Will Gain:
This session is a dedicated investment in your professional trajectory.
Value $150
Starting bid
This premier wine duo from the prestigious Willow Creek District of Paso Robles offers a sophisticated journey through one of California’s most acclaimed viticultural areas. The collection features the 2021 Absolution, a bold and structured Bordeaux-style blend that captivates the palate with deep notes of black cherry, dark chocolate, and a hint of cracked black pepper, making it a powerful centerpiece for any cellar. Complementing this intensity is the 2022 Pinot Noir, an elegant expression of the region’s unique microclimate that balances vibrant acidity with aromatic layers of ripe raspberry, pomegranate, and subtle earthiness. Together, these estate-grown selections represent the pinnacle of Heath Vineyards' commitment to quality and craftsmanship, providing a versatile experience that transitions seamlessly from a refined sunset toast to an elevated dinner pairing.
Value: $230
Starting bid
Signed baseball and two player cards by Astros player Spencer Arrighetti and former Astros player Nick Hernandez.
$100 Value
Starting bid
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is a 155-acre non-profit urban nature sanctuary located just miles from Downtown Houston on the western edge of Memorial Park.
Visitors can enjoy 5 miles of nature trails, winding through native prairie, savanna, wetland, woodland, and riparian habitats. The Arboretum’s eight ponds and wetland areas, along with Buffalo Bayou along its southern border, provide ample opportunities for exciting wildlife sightings.
The Nature Center building is open to the public and includes a Nature Shop filled with items for nature lovers of all ages as well as an interactive Discovery Room. Educational exhibits, hands-on activities, live ambassador animals, biofacts, and a weekly botany display make the Discovery Room the perfect place for visitors young and old to explore.
$45 Value
Starting bid
Mark Biscone, PhD, MPH, FACHE is the President & CEO of ACHE Southeast Texas Chapter. Launch your healthcare executive career with a strategic edge! Mark can offer one-on-one mentorship from the leader of one of the largest ACHE chapters in the nation.
Winning this item grants you a personalized coaching session with Mark, tailored to elevate your upcoming administrative fellowship application which can include but not limited to:
• Resume Review: A line-by-line professional review to ensure your operational milestones, data-driven projects, and leadership skills pop on a single page for a C-suite reviewer.
• Personal Statement Review: A dedicated brainstorming and structural editing session to help you weave your core values and unique background into a compelling, unforgettable personal essay.
• Mock Interview & Strategy: A 60-minute simulated panel interview complete with authentic, actionable feedback on high-stakes administrative topics, behavioral questions, and emerging leadership trends.
value $150
Starting bid
Lindsey Crain, FACHE, Deputy Medical Center Director (COO) of the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and Adjunct Professor at Texas Woman’s University, is offering an exclusive, personalized session focused on the administrative fellowship application process.
This invaluable package provides one-on-one, tailored mentorship designed to sharpen your competitive edge that can include but not limited to:
• Resume Strategy Session: A comprehensive review of your resume and application portfolio to ensure your operational, clinical, or academic achievements stand out.
• Personal Statement Brainstorming & Feedback: Direct guidance on alignment, narrative flow, and positioning your unique professional story for administrative fellowship essays.
• Executive Mock Interview & Feedback: A realistic executive-level interview simulation, complete with actionable, real-time feedback to build your confidence and refine your presence before the big day.
Value $150
Starting bid
Are you an MHA or MBA graduate student determined to secure a competitive administrative fellowship, or an early-career professional looking to fast-track your path into healthcare operations? Skip the guesswork and learn directly from a sitting healthcare Chief Executive Officer.
Brett Kirkham, FACHE, CEO of Mid Coast Health System, is offering an exclusive session for Administrative Fellowship Preparation. Holding an MHA from Texas A&M Health Science Center and boasting an executive career that spans complex regional health networks and community healthcare systems, Brett knows exactly what top-tier health organizations and fellowship selection committees look for in future executives. As a board-certified healthcare executive and Fellow of ACHE, he is highly dedicated to recognizing and cultivating the next generation of healthcare talent.
This invaluable package provides one-on-one, tailored mentorship designed to maximize your application success, including:
• Resume Strategy Session: A comprehensive review of your resume and application portfolio to ensure your operational, clinical, or academic achievements stand out to executive reviewers.
• Personal Statement Brainstorming & Feedback: Direct guidance on alignment, narrative flow, and positioning your unique professional story for administrative fellowship essays.
• CEO-Level Mock Interview & Feedback: A realistic executive-level interview simulation, complete with transparent, real-time feedback to build your confidence and refine your presence before the selection committee.
value $150
Starting bid
Are you an MHA/MBA/MPH graduate student looking to secure a premier administrative fellowship, or an early-career professional seeking to strategically elevate your professional presence? Secure an elite edge by gaining direct, master-level guidance from one of the nation's foremost authorities on healthcare administration education and leadership development.
Dr. Carla Ann Stebbins, PhD, Director of the prestigious Master of Health Administration (MHA) program at Texas A&M University and former program director at Texas Woman's University (TWU), is offering an exclusive Fellowship Prep Package. As a CAHME Fellow, former national committee member for the Association of University Programs in Healthcare Administration (AUPHA), and an expert in professional communication, Dr. Stebbins possesses an unparalleled understanding of what top-tier healthcare organizations look for in administrative candidates.
This highly personalized package delivers critical, one-on-one preparation tailored to your applications for Administrative Fellowships including but not limited to:
Resume Evaluation: A granular review of your application materials from the perspective of a top-tier MHA director, focusing on highlighting academic milestones and professional competencies.
Personal Statement Strategy: Masterful brainstorming and alignment strategy to refine your narrative voice, ensuring your fellowship essays leave a lasting impression on selection committees.
Behavioral & Personality-Type Mock Interview: A specialized mock interview incorporating behavioral and communication frameworks to help you master dynamic healthcare communication, project executive presence, and handle high-stakes questions with ease. Value $150
Starting bid
Jason Glover, CEO of Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center Adult Services, is offering a one on one administrative fellowship prep session. Jason’s career is the ultimate blueprint for early-career success: he joined Memorial Hermann in 2013 as an Administrative Fellow and rapidly advanced through vital executive roles—including Vice President of Operations and CEO positions across multiple campuses—before taking the helm at the system's flagship academic medical center in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center.
He is offering his time to help you master the administrative fellowship match and fine-tune your leadership toolkit.
This invaluable package provides one-on-one, tailored mentorship designed to elevate your professional portfolio, including but not limited to:
Resume Review: A comprehensive evaluation of your resume from a CEO who launched his own career through a fellowship, focusing on how to position early-career milestones for maximum impact.
Personal Statement Review: Direct guidance on alignment and storytelling to ensure your administrative fellowship essays command the attention of selection committees.
Mock Interview & Critique: A realistic executive-level interview simulation, complete with transparent, actionable feedback to sharpen your critical thinking and executive presence.
Value $250
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