2026 Summer Silent Auction

Join us for the ACHE-SETC 2026 Healthcare Leadership Conference on November 5-6 at the InterContinental Houston Medical Center.





What You'll Gain: ✅ 12 in-person ACHE credits ✅ 6 dynamic panel discussions on the most pressing topics in healthcare ✅ International Keynotes ✅ Networking with fellow healthcare executives, 4 meals & more!



Whether you're a seasoned executive or emerging leader, this is your opportunity to gain actionable insights, earn valuable credits, and connect with peers who share your commitment to advancing healthcare.





$650+ Value