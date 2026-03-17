2026 Summer Skills Camp

Offered by
About this shop
Elementary Camp Registration
Jun 22nd-25th | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Aug 10th-13th | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Middle School Camp Registration
June 22nd - 25th | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
August 10th - 13th | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elementary Camp Registration
June 22nd - 25th | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Middle School Camp Registration
June 22nd - 25th | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elementary Camp Registration
August 10th - 13th | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Middle School Camp Registration
August 10th - 13th | 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!