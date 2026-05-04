2026 Summer Social & Mike Lacey Cyclone Gridiron Classic Event Sponsorships

About this event
Receive special event signage as “Mike Lacey Cyclone Gridiron Classic Presenting Sponsor” including company logo on all CGC promotional materials, CGC social media, with an opportunity to include company tchotchke or handout at check-in. Includes an unrestricted golf foursome (one available) and 4 additional tickets to the post-golf Summer Social and dinner. Includes a Jimmy Rogers-autographed photo print perfect for your business’s reception area.
Sponsor the facility we’ll enjoy during the evening’s program. Includes signage at the pavilion during the event and 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.
Can be cash OR the sponsor can supply the gift to each golfer. The gift should be generally golf-related, and we will allow the sponsor to use their name or logo on the item if desired. Need to supply a minimum of 200 items with a value at or near the cash value of the sponsorship. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner and signage available at check-in table (one available).
Business name and/or logo posted on all player carts. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.
Business name on practice putting green where participants will stop for a putting game. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.
Recognition at beverage stations or on the beverage cart. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner. Five available.
Recognition on all invites and program. Opportunity to provide your company logoed cups and/or koozies for all attendees. Includes 2 tickets to the social and dinner.
Business name and recognition in the event program and at all auction tables. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.
Business name on all 18-hole pin flags. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.
Sponsor name on head coach Jimmy Rogers’ cart (one available).
Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.
Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.
Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.
Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.
Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.
Sponsor name on coach’s golf cart (12 available).
Company name/logo on a sign on tee box (unlimited availability).
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