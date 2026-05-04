Cyclone Gridiron Club

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Cyclone Gridiron Club

About this event

2026 Summer Social & Mike Lacey Cyclone Gridiron Classic Event Sponsorships

1505 NE 36th St

Ankeny, IA 50021, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Receive special event signage as “Mike Lacey Cyclone Gridiron Classic Presenting Sponsor” including company logo on all CGC promotional materials, CGC social media, with an opportunity to include company tchotchke or handout at check-in.  Includes an unrestricted golf foursome (one available) and 4 additional tickets to the post-golf Summer Social and dinner.  Includes a Jimmy Rogers-autographed photo print perfect for your business’s reception area.    

Pavilion Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor the facility we’ll enjoy during the evening’s program.  Includes signage at the pavilion during the event and 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.

Registration Table Gift Sponsor
$2,000

Can be cash OR the sponsor can supply the gift to each golfer.  The gift should be generally golf-related, and we will allow the sponsor to use their name or logo on the item if desired.  Need to supply a minimum of 200 items with a value at or near the cash value of the sponsorship.  Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner and signage available at check-in table (one available).

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Business name and/or logo posted on all player carts. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.

Putting Contest
$1,000

Business name on practice putting green where participants will stop for a putting game. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.

Beverage Station/Beverage Cart Sponsorship
$1,000

Recognition at beverage stations or on the beverage cart.  Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner. Five available.   

Social/Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition on all invites and program. Opportunity to provide your company logoed cups and/or koozies for all attendees.  Includes 2 tickets to the social and dinner.

Auction Sponsor
$1,000

Business name and recognition in the event program and at all auction tables.  Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.

Pin/Flag Sponsor
$1,000

Business name on all 18-hole pin flags. Includes 2 tickets to the post-golf social and dinner.

Head Coach Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor name on head coach Jimmy Rogers’ cart (one available). 

On Course Contest Sponsorship - Closest to the Pin
$600

Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.

On Course Contest Sponsorship - Women's Longest Drive
$600

Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.

On Course Contest Sponsorship - Men's Longest Drive
$600

Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.

On Course Contest Sponsorship - In the Circle
$600

Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.

On Course Contest Sponsorship - Longest Putt
$600

Signage on the tee box featuring your company's logo.

Position Coaches Cart Sponsor
$300

Sponsor name on coach’s golf cart (12 available).

Tee Box Sponsor
$300

Company name/logo on a sign on tee box (unlimited availability).

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