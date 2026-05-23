NAACP Hempstead Branch - #2153B

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NAACP Hempstead Branch - #2153B

About this event

2026 Summer Soiree Freedom Fundraising Gala

1100 Jericho Turnpike

Westbury, NY 11590, USA

NAACP Summer Soiree Gala 2026 - Individual
$180

The NAACP Hempstead Branch 2026 Summer Soiree
Freedom Fundraising Gala

Thursday, August 20th, 2026, from 7:00pm to 11:00pm

Westbury Manor Country Club
1100 Jericho Tpke
Westbury, NY 11590

NAACP Summer Soiree Gala 2026 - Table
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of Ten (10 seats) Grants premium choice seating.

🌟 Presenting Sponsor – $10,000
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Presenting Sponsor

Benefits:

Name/logo as "Presenting Sponsor" on all event materials

Speaking opportunity at the event

Premier logo placement on event signage, website, and invitations

Social media spotlight (dedicated posts before and after the event)

VIP table for 10 guests with premium placement

Inclusion in press release and post-event recap

Opportunity to provide branded giveaways

🍹 Gold Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold Sponsor

Benefits:

Logo placement on event signage and website

Recognition from stage during the event

Social media mentions

Reserved table for 8 guests

Inclusion in event program

Option to host a themed station (e.g., signature cocktail or photo booth)

🎶 Silver Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Benefits:

Logo on event signage and website

Social media recognition

6 complimentary event tickets

Recognition in event program

Add a donation for NAACP Hempstead Branch - #2153B

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