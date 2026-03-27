2026 Summer Sports Camps

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June 15-18, 9:00-12:00
2nd-8th graders will enjoy participating in many different sports, including basketball, pickleball, badminton, croquet, volleyball, relays, and more. Join in for fun mornings of skill building, competitions, and teamwork!
July 13-16, 9:00-12:00
4th-8th graders will learn volleyball basics, offensive and defensive skills, and serving. A great refresher camp for young athletes heading into Fall try-outs.
Virtual learning geared toward elementary through middle school coaches and athletic directors. Learn about growing your youth sports program, fundraising, hosting events, building a volunteer base, and more. Earn CE hours from the convenience of your home or office.
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